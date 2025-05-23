Billy Joel cancels all upcoming concert dates after diagnosis with brain disorder

Billy Joel has canceled all scheduled concert dates after revealing he was recently diagnosed with a health condition.

In a statement posted to his social media Friday, the singer shared he has been dealing with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a disorder where fluid builds up in the brain.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” the statement reads.

The post goes on to say that on doctor’s orders, Billy will be refraining from performing while he undergoes physical therapy. It adds that Billy “looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

"I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Billy, 76, says in a statement.

Fans will receive an automatic refund for all canceled dates, which span through 2026.

