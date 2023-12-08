Billy Joel announces only European show of 2024 in Cardiff, Wales

Billy Joel is headed overseas next year, but he's not launching a full tour. In fact, he's only playing one show.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he'll headline Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on August 9, with special guest Chris Isaak. This is the first time Billy has played Cardiff, and he's billing the concert as his "only European show of 2024."

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m.

Billy only played one show overseas in 2023 as well. In July, he headlined British Summertime Hyde Park in London.

In the meantime, Billy still has some U.S. dates to wrap up in 2023. He and Stevie Nicks are set to play Phoenix, Arizona's Chase Field on Friday, December 8. He has two more solo shows on the books as well: December 19 at New York's Madison Square Garden and December 31, aka New Years Eve, at Long Island, New York's UBS Arena. A complete list of Billy dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

