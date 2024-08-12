Billy Joel adds new Florida show to 2024 schedule

Billy Joel has added a new show to his schedule.
Joel has only a handful of shows booked for the rest of 2024. His next concert is a co-headlining gig with Rod Stewart, happening Sept. 13 in Cleveland. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.
In other Billy news, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer took to Instagram Monday to wish his daughter Della Rae a happy 9th birthday. He shared a carousel of photos of Della, along with the caption, "Watching you grow and shine, keeps us all in awe. We love you."
