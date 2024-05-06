Billy Idol says it’s "lovely" being a rock star granddad

When Billy Idol is not performing for audiences onstage, he spends some of his downtime with his grandchildren, and it’s something he loves doing.

"It is really lovely. It's nice, I've got the best of both worlds," Idol tells People regarding his work and career. "But it's been lovely and it's all worked out in an incredible way that I could never imagine."

The 68-year-old Idol has three grandkids: 3-year-old McKenzie, his son Brant's daughter, and 3-year-old Poppy and 2-year-old Mary Jane, his daughter Bonnie’s kids.

He says that Poppy and McKenzie have seen him play live and McKenzie loved it so much she wanted to come back for more, with Idol sharing, “She came one night, she went, 'Can we see granddad again tonight?'”

Idol, who has shared pictures of him hanging out with his grandkids on social media, says he enjoys being a grandparent — noting it’s much easier than being a parent.

"[What's] lovely about being granddad, you're not disciplining them. You're more giving them advice if they ask you stuff like that," Idol says. "So the pressure isn't the same as being a parent where you're having to discipline ... it's quite different."

Of course when he's not being a granddad, Idol is spending his time as a rock star and he'll be doing just that on the road in May. His next show is happening May 10 in Atlanta. A complete list of dates can be found at billyidol.com.

