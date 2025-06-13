Billy Idol holds nothing back in new documentary: 'You really do have to own it'

Billy Idol is subject of the new documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Tuesday.

The film doesn't hold anything back as it explores the rock star’s career and personal life, covering his struggles with addiction, including almost dying from a heroin overdose; his 1990 motorcycle accident, in which he almost lost his leg; and discovering he had a long-lost son.

Asked whether he has any regrets about being so open in the film, Idol told ABC Audio on the red carpet that sharing everything was something he felt he had to do.

"I mean, that's a big part of making the documentary. It's a big part of being alive, really, at this age. I'm 69," he said. "You really do have to have to own it. Also I've written songs about my life, as well. I've sort of always faced up to it in lots of ways. So it wasn't so difficult."

While Idol said discussing with his relationship with his father in the film "wasn’t so easy," he wasn’t about to leave it out.

"I think it was important it's all in there. … It's Billy Idol, warts and all,” he added.

And while many of the revelations could be considered shocking, he’s not embarrassed by anything in the film and said he'd be OK with his grandchildren watching it one day.

He shared, "I think they'll be able to watch it and they'll see what Granddad put himself through."

