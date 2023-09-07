Billy Idol to headline Super Bowl pregame concert

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Billy Idol is headed to the Super Bowl. While the rocker isn't headlining the halftime show, he will be performing, with his show taking place ahead of the big game.

Idol announced on social media that he'll headline a special pregame concert for Club 67 and Touchdown Club guests at Allegiant Stadium.

To get to see Idol, fans will have to purchase special Super Bowl experience packages, which include tickets to the game, the pregame concert and more. They don't come cheap, though, with packages starting at over $8,500 a person.

Super Bowl LVIII will go down February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

