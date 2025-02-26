Billy Idol drops new single ‘Still Dancing’ from upcoming album 'Dream Into It'

Billy Idol is back with new music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee just released the new tune "Still Dancing," the first single off his upcoming album, Dream Into It, which will be released April 25.

"'Still Dancing' is really a reflection of my whole journey," Idol shares. "From the punk rock

period through to now. And I'm still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live."

The album, Idol's first full-length release since 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground, will feature guest appearances by Joan Jett, Avril Lavigne and The Kills' Alison Mosshart.

Dream Into It is available for preorder now.

Following the release of the record, Idol will hit the road on the It's A Nice Day To … Tour Again tour, featuring special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The tour will kick off April 30 in Phoenix and wrap Sept. 25 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum. A complete list of dates can be found at BillyIdol.net.

Here is the track list for Dream Into It:

"Dream Into It"

"77" (featuring Avril Lavigne)

"Too Much Fun"

"John Wayne" (featuring Alison Mosshart)

"Wildside" (featuring Joan Jett)

"People I Love"

"Gimme The Weight"

"I'm Your Hero"

"Still Dancing"

