Billy Corgan bringing ﻿'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness﻿' to Chicago opera house

Billy Corgan is bringing Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness to the opera.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his band's 1995 album with a series of performances at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago, taking place over seven shows between Nov. 21-30.

"Opera and rock both tell stories of heightened emotions," Corgan says. "I am excited for both fans of my music and traditional opera fans to hear some truly inspired work; for the balance here is to honor both traditions in a magisterial way."

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness marked the third Pumpkins album, and spawned singles including "1979," "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "Tonight, Tonight" and "Zero." It's been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

