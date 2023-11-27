Billy Corgan talks his Disney love for ABC holiday specials

As previously reported, The Smashing Pumpkins are performing on two ABC holiday specials, the first of which, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, premiered over Thanksgiving weekend. While that kind of show may not be an expected venue to see the "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" rockers, Billy Corgan is actually a big Disney fan.

Actually, "big" might be underselling it. Speaking with ABC's On the Red Carpet, Corgan shares, "I collect old Disneyland items, I have stuff from as far back as the opening day in 1955."

"When they called me to come play Disney, I was like, 'Whatever you need. Do I need to play in the middle of the moat on a float singing upside down?'" Corgan laughs. "I'm very happy to be here, we come here all the time with our family, so it's a real honor and pleasure to be here."

On The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, the Pumpkins covered the holiday classic "Silver Bells." They'll play an original holiday tune, "Evergreen," on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing December 25.

