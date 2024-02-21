Billy Corgan to star in upcoming unscripted series on The CW

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is set to star in an upcoming unscripted series debuting on The CW later in 2024.

The currently untitled show will follow Corgan in his role as the president of the NWA wrestling company. Additionally, it will focus on his life, family and, a press release puts it, his "day job," which we can only assume refers to the Pumpkins.

"It offers an unprecedented vignette into every dimension of [Corgan's] world with unparalleled candor," the release reads.

The series is part of a larger deal between Corgan and The CW to exclusively stream NWA programming.

"The CW has made a big commitment to sports, and they have an incredible top-tier streaming platform," Corgan says. "The network's audience represents a very wide swath of American culture — which wrestling has always been a key part of. This partnership gives us the opportunity to reach that audience more readily. We're excited to get the chance to show there are other voices in professional wrestling."

"With NWA, there's honesty, integrity, and a different level of swagger, because it's coming from the underground," he continues. "It's similar to rock 'n' roll in this respect. With The CW behind us, we're pulling NWA into the light where fans can appreciate its authenticity."

