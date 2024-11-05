Billie Joe Armstrong shares support for Kamala Harris: 'Trump has got to go'

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is voicing his support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump.

On Monday night, ahead of Tuesday's Election Day, Armstrong shared an Instagram video saying, "I think there's probably a lot of things that people disagree with but the one thing that we all ... do agree on is Trump has got to go and we need to turn the page."

He continued, "To stop Trumpism once and for all is so important and important to our country so we can turn the page and have a future."

Armstrong has long been vocal about his opposition to Trump. During the 2016 American Music Awards, he chanted "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA," and during the 2023 New Year's Rockin' Eve, he changed the lyrics to "American Idiot" to "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."

As it turns out, Armstrong's distaste for Trump goes back even further. Along with the voting message, he also shared a story about when he performed at an Elvis Costello tribute concert at a Trump-owned venue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, back in the mid-2000s, long before Trump became president.

"There were all these bottles of water on the stage, and had Donald Trump's picture on every single one of the bottles, like everything in that hotel," Armstrong recalled. "It was like this big sort of ode, or, you know, Trump and his sort of bulls*** businessman persona."

"I put Hitler mustaches on every single one of 'em," he smiles. "I'm just being me."

