Billie Joe Armstrong rocks with Courtney Love during London Coverups gig

Billie Joe Armstrong played an intimate concert in London with his covers band The Coverups on Tuesday, February 27. As if seeing the Green Day frontman perform in a club wasn't exciting enough, the show featured a surprise appearance by Courtney Love.

According to NME's recap, the Hole frontwoman joined Armstrong for renditions of songs by Cheap Trick and Tom Petty.

"My name is Courtney Love -- you may not remember me," Love said upon taking the stage. "I've been living in a cave in Birmingham for about nine years."

The set also included renditions of songs by Nirvana, The Strokes, The Clash and David Bowie, among others.

Armstrong will be playing Green Day's songs on their upcoming world tour, which comes to the U.S. in July. They'll be supporting their new album, Saviors, and playing Dookie and American Idiot in full in celebration of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

