Bill Burr blames Pearl Jam, not Nirvana, for killing hair metal: 'You ended my thing'

Comedian Bill Burr is once again in the headlines for his interaction with a '90s rocker.

You may recall when Burr was surprised by Billy Corgan during an episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast after the Smashing Pumpkins frontman suggested that they might actually be brothers. Now, Burr shares that he had beef with Eddie Vedder.

During an interview on Late Night Thursday, Burr said that, as a hair metal fan growing up, Pearl Jam was "the band that made me realize my youth was over."

"They always say, 'Nirvana knocked [hair metal] out,'" Burr said. "It was Pearl Jam. When Pearl Jam came, that was another one of those grunge Seattle bands, and that's when I was like, 'Oh my God, this isn't ending!'"

"And then all my bands, Skid Row and all of them, were gone, and it was just these sad guys singing about being under a bridge and not being happy," Burr continued. "I'm like, 'What happened to nothing but a good time and ignoring all your problems with cocaine?'"

Burr got the opportunity to tell Vedder his Pearl Jam thoughts when they sat next to each other during the recent SNL50 Homecoming Concert special.

"I did it in a good nature, I was like, 'Man, I hated your band, you ended my thing,'" Burr laughed. "He was cracking up."

Burr said that now that he's older he's become a Pearl Jam fan, adding, "Do you know how long it took me to admit how great a band Pearl Jam is?"

Also during the interview, Burr shared that he plays AC/DC for his kids, and his son in particular has become a big fan.

