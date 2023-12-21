Big Tok: Billy Joel joins TikTok, teases ... something

It's taken "The Longest Time," but Billy Joel is now on TikTok -- and he's using the social media platform to tease ... something.

Billy's first post shows him onstage at Madison Square Garden, talking to the audience at what presumably is an early point at one of his shows. "I have good news and bad news," the Piano Man begins.

"The bad news first: We don't have anything new to play for you. The good news is, you don't have to sit through something you have no idea what it is," he said, as the audience cheered.

"Although," he added. "We got a little somethin' we're working on you might hear sometime."

Considering Billy has released exactly two new pop songs since 1993, any kind of new music from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer would be a huge deal.

Meanwhile, Billy will ring in 2024 with a New Year's Eve concert at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, the home of the New York Islanders. Next year, he'll wind down his Madison Square Garden residency and do a few concerts with his pal Sting.

