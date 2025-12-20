Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Atlanta using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

The Busy Bee

- Cuisine: Southern

- Price: $$

- Address: 810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA, 30314, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Fred's Meat & Bread

- Cuisine: American

- Price: $

- Address: 99 Krog St., Atlanta, GA, 30307, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Superica

- Cuisine: Tex-Mex

- Price: $$

- Address: 99 Krog St., Atlanta, GA, 30307, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Fishmonger

- Cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$

- Address: 674 N. Highland Ave. NE, Ste. A, Atlanta, GA, 30306, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Bomb Biscuit Co.

- Cuisine: Southern

- Price: $

- Address: 519 Memorial Dr. SE, Ste. B-02, Atlanta, GA, 30312, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Heirloom Market BBQ

- Cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$

- Address: 2243 Akers Mill Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA, 30339, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Antico Pizza Napoletana

- Cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$

- Address: 1093 Hemphill Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Whoopsie's

- Cuisine: American

- Price: $$

- Address: 1 Moreland Ave. SE, Ste. C, Atlanta, GA, 30316, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Little Bear

- Cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$

- Address: 71-A Georgia Ave. SE, Ste. A, Atlanta, GA, 30312, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide

Estrellita

- Cuisine: Filipino

- Price: $$

- Address: 580 Woodward Ave., Atlanta, GA, 30312, USA

- Read more on Michelin Guide