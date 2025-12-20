Bib Gourmand restaurants in Atlanta

Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Tampa. (kirill guzhvinsky // Shutterstock/kirill guzhvinsky // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Atlanta using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

The Busy Bee
- Cuisine: Southern
- Price: $$
- Address: 810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA, 30314, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Fred's Meat & Bread
- Cuisine: American
- Price: $
- Address: 99 Krog St., Atlanta, GA, 30307, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Superica
- Cuisine: Tex-Mex
- Price: $$
- Address: 99 Krog St., Atlanta, GA, 30307, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Fishmonger
- Cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$
- Address: 674 N. Highland Ave. NE, Ste. A, Atlanta, GA, 30306, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Bomb Biscuit Co.
- Cuisine: Southern
- Price: $
- Address: 519 Memorial Dr. SE, Ste. B-02, Atlanta, GA, 30312, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Heirloom Market BBQ
- Cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 2243 Akers Mill Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA, 30339, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Antico Pizza Napoletana
- Cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$
- Address: 1093 Hemphill Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Whoopsie's
- Cuisine: American
- Price: $$
- Address: 1 Moreland Ave. SE, Ste. C, Atlanta, GA, 30316, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Little Bear
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- Price: $$
- Address: 71-A Georgia Ave. SE, Ste. A, Atlanta, GA, 30312, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

Estrellita
- Cuisine: Filipino
- Price: $$
- Address: 580 Woodward Ave., Atlanta, GA, 30312, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River