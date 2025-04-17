The best slides for summer 2025

GOAT takes a closer look at this year's greatest slide silhouettes, spurred by an increase of +72% in search interest.

There are sneakers and then there are summer sneakers. Certain kicks beg to be worn as soon as the weather starts warming up, from Air Force 1s and Stan Smiths to Vans. But some occasions call for something a bit more breezy.

Flip flops, pool slides, thongs, sandals—call them what you want—today the world's leading brands are placing more and more emphasis on this category of summer footwear. Put simply, summer slides have never been better. Classic sport styles like the Nike Benassi and adidas adilette are supplemented by more experimental and high-fashion designs from the likes of Balenciaga, Gucci and Off-White.

Emerging for 2025 is the category of recovery slides, optimized for rehabilitation after performance activities and led by styles from Nike and HOKA.

With search interest in slides increasing +72%, GOAT has rounded up a selection of 2025's most popular summer slides.

Recovery Slides

As the name suggests, recovery slides are engineered for post-activity recuperation. Although the term is relatively new, the adidas adilette debuted in the early '70s as the first recovery slide, designed for German soccer players to wear in the slippery changing room after bruising matches. Recovery slides generally incorporate thick layers of cushioning and other ergonomic features that massage the foot.

Nike ReactX Rejuven8

The Nike ReactX Rejuven8 features an ergonomic slip-on design for maximum comfort and a secure fit. Its one-piece build incorporates full ReactX foam, while the sculpted, wave-like midsole adds to the silhouette's futuristic look. Data provided by alias, the official selling app of GOAT, shows that interest in the Rejuven8 has spiked over the month of March with a +478% increase in searches and a +431% growth in demand attributed largely to warmer weather and a return to athletic activities.

adidas adiFOM IIInfinity

Inspired by Kobe Bryant's now-iconic Kobe 2, the adidas adiFOM IIInfinity demonstrates the Three Stripes' embrace of experimental aesthetics. Composed from a single piece of foam, the infinity loop design provides superior ventilation around the foot. A contoured footbed and textured outsole not only soothes the foot, but provides traction on wet surfaces.

HOKA Ora Athletic

HOKA's signature maximalism translates to slides, with colossal, plush soles ideally suited for wear after strenuous runs. The design provides shock absorption while Meta-Rocker geometry enhances smooth heel-to-toe transitions.

Casual Slides

Slides are not limited to the poolside. Lifestyle silhouettes add a subtle flourish to any outfit, while shapes and technologies are continually evolving to meet the needs of daily wear. Below, a guide to the year's top casual slides.

Curry FoamTro

The Curry FoamTro is regularly seen on Steph Curry's feet after grueling training sessions. The style is fine-tuned for post-recovery, but its futuristic design language makes it an ideal fit for casual streetwear styling too. The design is executed with lightweight EVA cushioning, while tactical ventilation holes amplify air flow.

Yeezy Slides

The Yeezy slide catalog has expanded rapidly since the inaugural slipper silhouette debuted in 2018. One year later, the Yeezy Slides launched in affiliation with adidas in three colorways: "Desert Sand," "Resin" and "Bone." The slip-on design is constructed from EVA foam, with a molded footbed that contours to the shape of the foot. Below, exaggerated flex grooves, often referred to as shark teeth, provide traction when walking.

adidas adilette

This is the flip-flop blueprint, released in 1972. The adilette design dates back to the 1960s when the German national football team requested special footwear that could be worn in their changing rooms and showers. Over the years, the design lost its association with communal showers and gyms as slides like the adilette became a throw-in-your-bag essential for beach days, boat trips and pool parties.

The original is an all-time classic but a number of collaborations over the years has pushed the silhouette into new, bold directions. Belgian designer Raf Simons made his own version, for instance, ditching the sporty color blocking commonly associated with the adilette, instead favoring a trompe l'oeil print.

Designer Slides

Designer slides elevate the concept of functional footwear, infusing a touch of luxury into any occasion. Whether lounging by the pool, attending a yacht party or going about everyday activities, these styles are a statement that go with both casual and formal looks.

KENZO Splash

The KENZO Splash is a casual slide inspired by inflatable pool toys. The playful style features the house's logo at the molded vamp and lateral side, with an air valve toggle incorporated at the rear.

Ohana Full-Bloom

Takashi Murakami's iconic artistic style takes center stage on the Ohana Full-Bloom slide, where his signature smiling-flower character forms the forefoot strap, sitting atop a sculpted midsole for plush comfort.

Fendi Slides

Designed for both style and relaxation, Fendi's luxury slide program incorporates iconic house motifs like the monogram, Roma script and gilded hardware.

Gucci Agrado GRG Rubber Slide

Gucci's Agrado GRG is composed of luxury Demetra, a proprietary material that is 77% plant-based. The style is executed with the Italian house's classic Web stripe motif, with a molded footbed for optimized comfort.

Balenciaga Furry Slides

Balenciaga's Furry slides are equipped with a plush fuzzy material and a Bernie Sanders-inspired logo across the forefoot. It's part shoutout, part satire and fully designed to keep people guessing. While the version pictured above recreates the pool-friendly shape of the adilette and the Benassi, Balenciaga also makes a stiletto version, pushing the high-meets-low gag even further.

Slides FAQ's

Do Yeezy Slides run small?

Yeezy Slides run small and slightly narrow. It is recommended to go up one size. Yeezy Slides are not offered in half-sizes so those who wear a US 9.5 are advised to size up to US 10.

How to clean slides?

For foam and rubber slides, rinse with warm water regularly to prevent buildup of dirt and debris. Using wet wipes will also help remove dirt and debris. To remove more difficult stains, scuffs and buildup, refer to this cleaning guide.

What are upcoming and recent slide releases?

