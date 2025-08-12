Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Savannah metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#10. Cross Schools

- Location: Bluffton, SC

- Enrollment: 760 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. The Habersham School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 192 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#8. Memorial Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 206 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#7. Veritas Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 192 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#6. Calvary Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 1,031 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#5. Hilton Head Christian Academy

- Location: Bluffton, SC

- Enrollment: 636 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#4. Savannah Christian Preparatory School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 1,262 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#3. Hilton Head Preparatory School

- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

- Enrollment: 570 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#2. St. Andrew's School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 535 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#1. The Savannah Country Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA

- Enrollment: 1,072 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+