Best private K-12 schools in the Augusta metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Augusta metro area using data from Niche.
By Stacker

Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio.

#11. Edmund Burke Academy

- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Enrollment: 347 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#10. Faith Christian Academy

- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Enrollment: 95 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#9. Victory Christian School

- Location: North Augusta, SC
- Enrollment: 149 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#8. Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy

- Location: Johnston, SC
- Enrollment: 233 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#7. South Aiken Baptist Christian School

- Location: Aiken, SC
- Enrollment: 229 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#6. Augusta Christian Schools

- Location: Martinez, GA
- Enrollment: 657 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#5. Curtis Baptist School

- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 324 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Alleluia Community School

- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 121 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Mead Hall Episcopal School

- Location: Aiken, SC
- Enrollment: 378 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Westminster Schools of Augusta

- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 596 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Augusta Preparatory Day School

- Location: Augusta, GA
- Enrollment: 475 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

