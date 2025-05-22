Best private high schools in the Savannah metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#19. Eastgate Christian Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 8 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#18. LifeSpring Christian Academy

- Location: Bloomingdale, GA
- Enrollment: 70 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#17. Chatham Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 76 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Savannah Adventist Christian School

- Location: Pooler, GA
- Enrollment: 90 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#15. Butler Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 119 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#14. Cross Schools

- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Enrollment: 760 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#13. The Habersham School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 192 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#12. Memorial Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 206 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#11. Bethesda Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 99 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#10. Veritas Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 192 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#9. Calvary Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,031 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. St. Vincent's Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 285 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#7. Hilton Head Christian Academy

- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Enrollment: 636 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Benedictine Military School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 408 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#5. Heritage Academy

- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Enrollment: 130 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#4. Savannah Christian Preparatory School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,075 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#3. Hilton Head Preparatory School

- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Enrollment: 430 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#2. St. Andrew's School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 535 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#1. The Savannah Country Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,066 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!