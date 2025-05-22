Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#18. Greater Augusta Christian Academy

- Location: Grovetown, GA

- Enrollment: 23 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#17. Charles Henry Terrell Academy

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 30 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#16. Waynesboro Mennonite School

- Location: Waynesboro, GA

- Enrollment: 73 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#15. Immaculate Conception Catholic School of Special Education

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 86 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#14. Community Christian Academy

- Location: Martinez, GA

- Enrollment: 392 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#13. Edmund Burke Academy

- Location: Waynesboro, GA

- Enrollment: 347 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#12. Faith Christian Academy

- Location: Waynesboro, GA

- Enrollment: 95 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#11. Victory Christian School

- Location: North Augusta, SC

- Enrollment: 149 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#10. Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy

- Location: Johnston, SC

- Enrollment: 233 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#9. South Aiken Baptist Christian School

- Location: Aiken, SC

- Enrollment: 229 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#8. Augusta Christian Schools

- Location: Martinez, GA

- Enrollment: 657 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#7. Curtis Baptist School

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 324 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#6. Alleluia Community School

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 121 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#5. Aquinas High School

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 231 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Evans Christian Academy

- Location: Martinez, GA

- Enrollment: 16 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#3. Mead Hall Episcopal School

- Location: Aiken, SC

- Enrollment: 378 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#2. Westminster Schools of Augusta

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 596 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#1. Augusta Preparatory Day School

- Location: Augusta, GA

- Enrollment: 464 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+