Best places to live in Georgia

An ideal town or neighborhood looks different for everyone.

Those who can't get enough of the outdoors may prioritize proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches, while parents are looking for places with top-ranked schools for their children. Culture lovers might want to live in a city with museums and art walks, whereas sports fans look for professional or college sports teams nearby.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Georgia using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.

Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

CORRECTION: A previously published version of this piece, in some cases, incorrectly listed private schools as public schools.

#30. Ridgedale Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 1,246

- Population: 2,896

- Median household income: $131,438

- Median home value: $492,265 (46% own)

- Median rent: $3,186 (54% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Paul Duke STEM High School (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#29. Underwood Hills, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 1,056

- Population: 3,973

- Median household income: $131,780

- Median home value: $397,883 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,829 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A), Charles Drew Charter School Junior Academy/Senior Academy (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#28. Poncey-Highland, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 1,023

- Population: 2,976

- Median household income: $112,695

- Median home value: $593,346 (30% own)

- Median rent: $1,955 (70% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#27. Grant Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 1,008

- Population: 8,785

- Median household income: $122,940

- Median home value: $508,913 (61% own)

- Median rent: $1,734 (39% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Woodward Academy - College Park (grade A+)

#26. Peachtree Hills, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 970

- Population: 3,861

- Median household income: $113,207

- Median home value: $688,315 (60% own)

- Median rent: $1,383 (40% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A), Charles Drew Charter School Junior Academy/Senior Academy (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#25. Piedmont Heights, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 936

- Population: 2,959

- Median household income: $104,735

- Median home value: $662,231 (34% own)

- Median rent: $1,801 (66% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#24. Riverside, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 905

- Population: 926

- Median household income: $121,034

- Median home value: $472,386 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,250 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Resurgence Hall Charter School (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#23. Cross Creek, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 806

- Population: 2,858

- Median household income: $88,753

- Median home value: $240,181 (51% own)

- Median rent: $1,853 (49% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A), Charles Drew Charter School Junior Academy/Senior Academy (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#22. Ansley Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 798

- Population: 2,880

- Median household income: $127,371

- Median home value: $897,370 (67% own)

- Median rent: $2,119 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#21. Lindbergh/Morosgo, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 770

- Population: 5,720

- Median household income: $77,408

- Median home value: $383,427 (11% own)

- Median rent: $1,605 (89% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Paul Duke STEM High School (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#20. Pine Hills, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 769

- Population: 15,339

- Median household income: $106,654

- Median home value: $539,502 (46% own)

- Median rent: $1,811 (54% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), DeKalb School of the Arts (grade A), Paul Duke STEM High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#19. Buckhead Village, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 677

- Population: 2,625

- Median household income: $106,043

- Median home value: $404,000 (14% own)

- Median rent: $2,080 (86% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A), Jackson Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#18. Inman Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 660

- Population: 5,019

- Median household income: $149,016

- Median home value: $735,607 (42% own)

- Median rent: $1,902 (58% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#17. Bolton, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 642

- Population: 4,657

- Median household income: $159,936

- Median home value: $475,773 (55% own)

- Median rent: $1,642 (45% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A), Charles Drew Charter School Junior Academy/Senior Academy (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#16. Ormewood Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 620

- Population: 4,823

- Median household income: $158,605

- Median home value: $467,602 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,552 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Resurgence Hall Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Pace Academy (grade A+), Woodward Academy - College Park (grade A+), The Paideia School (grade A+)

#15. Brookwood Hills, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 598

- Population: 3,669

- Median household income: $148,578

- Median home value: $731,765 (47% own)

- Median rent: $1,502 (53% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#14. Peachtree Heights East, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 572

- Population: 1,079

- Median household income: $234,185

- Median home value: $765,600 (100% own)

- Median rent: $1,571 (% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A), Charles Drew Charter School Junior Academy/Senior Academy (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#13. Buckhead Heights, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 532

- Population: 2,456

- Median household income: $93,405

- Median home value: $336,233 (25% own)

- Median rent: $2,084 (75% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A), Charles Drew Charter School Junior Academy/Senior Academy (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#12. Lake Claire, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 488

- Population: 4,567

- Median household income: $163,162

- Median home value: $732,893 (85% own)

- Median rent: $2,127 (15% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), DeKalb School of the Arts (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Paideia School (grade A+), Midtown International School (grade A+), Capstone Academy (grade A+)

#11. Brookwood, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 482

- Population: 1,863

- Median household income: $90,167

- Median home value: $344,228 (30% own)

- Median rent: $1,718 (70% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#10. Old Fourth Ward, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 453

- Population: 14,279

- Median household income: $93,903

- Median home value: $550,635 (32% own)

- Median rent: $1,692 (68% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#9. Peachtree Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 382

- Population: 1,618

- Median household income: $239,511

- Median home value: $805,800 (90% own)

- Median rent: $2,112 (10% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A), Charles Drew Charter School Junior Academy/Senior Academy (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#8. North Buckhead, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 329

- Population: 16,200

- Median household income: $153,668

- Median home value: $637,143 (56% own)

- Median rent: $1,969 (44% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Paul Duke STEM High School (grade A), International Charter Academy of Georgia (grade A)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+)

#7. Morningside/Lenox Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 301

- Population: 10,302

- Median household income: $145,644

- Median home value: $757,607 (57% own)

- Median rent: $1,839 (43% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#6. Candler Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 233

- Population: 4,318

- Median household income: $162,052

- Median home value: $643,661 (81% own)

- Median rent: $1,514 (19% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#5. Virginia Highland, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 194

- Population: 10,357

- Median household income: $129,987

- Median home value: $744,886 (58% own)

- Median rent: $1,873 (42% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#4. Home Park, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 180

- Population: 7,229

- Median household income: $92,470

- Median home value: $389,474 (20% own)

- Median rent: $1,830 (80% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#3. Buckhead Forest, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 132

- Population: 3,190

- Median household income: $106,892

- Median home value: $450,750 (33% own)

- Median rent: $1,888 (67% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A), Jackson Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#2. Midtown, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 57

- Population: 27,272

- Median household income: $111,765

- Median home value: $429,888 (43% own)

- Median rent: $1,950 (57% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

#1. Atlantic Station, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 27

- Population: 2,940

- Median household income: $116,655

- Median home value: $366,219 (58% own)

- Median rent: $2,228 (42% rent)

- Top public schools: Atlanta Classical Academy (grade A), Midtown High School (grade A), Charles R. Drew Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+), Atlanta International School (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 42 states.