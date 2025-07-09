Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Blythe
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 863
#24. Johnston
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 2,518
#23. Dearing
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 640
#22. Appling
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 751
#21. Trenton
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 320
#20. Windsor
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 243
#19. Thomson
- Niche grade: C
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 6,824
#18. Burnettown
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 3,090
#17. Waynesboro
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 5,700
#16. Langley
- Niche grade: C+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 1,718
#15. Edgefield
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 3,977
#14. Clearwater
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 3,124
#13. Hephzibah
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 3,688
#12. Gloverville
- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 2,418
#11. Graniteville
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 2,176
#10. Murphys Estates
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,187
#9. Augusta
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C-
- Population: 201,504
#8. New Ellenton
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 2,604
#7. Harlem
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,793
#6. Belvedere
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 5,458
#5. Grovetown
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 16,516
#4. Aiken
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 32,334
#3. North Augusta
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 24,928
#2. Martinez
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 33,019
#1. Evans
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 37,718