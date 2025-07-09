Best places to live in the Atlanta metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Atlanta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Berkeley Lake

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 2,615

#24. Scottdale

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 10,398

#23. Sugar Hill

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,285

#22. Kennesaw

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 33,627

#21. Senoia

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 5,353

#20. Woodstock

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 36,297

#19. Avondale Estates

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 3,525

#18. Druid Hills

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 8,278

#17. Mountain Park

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,102

#16. Dunwoody

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 51,563

#15. Vinings

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,538

#14. Smyrna

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 56,285

#13. Peachtree City

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 38,977

#12. Duluth

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 31,958

#11. Brookhaven

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 57,224

#10. Sandy Springs

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 107,198

#9. North Druid Hills

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 18,172

#8. Suwanee

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 21,811

#7. Tyrone

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,803

#6. Roswell

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 92,577

#5. North Decatur

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 18,460

#4. Decatur

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 24,470

#3. Milton

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 41,305

#2. Alpharetta

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 66,355

#1. Johns Creek

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 82,115

