'Best of Bruce Springsteen' compilation coming in April

Bruce Springsteen is looking back at his 50-year career with a new compilation album.

Best of Bruce Springsteen, dropping April 9, will feature a collection of The Boss' hits, early career favorites, live staples and more, marking the first time his career-spanning works have been together in one set.

The release features 18 tracks, including such classics as "Born To Run," "Hungry Heart," "Dancing in the Dark," "Thunder Road," "Growin’ Up" and "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," along with newer tunes like "Hello Sunshine" and "Letter To You."

Best of Bruce Springsteen, available for preorder now, will be released as a single CD or two-LP set, with a colored vinyl set sold exclusively through Amazon. The digital release will be expanded to 31 songs, with additions like "Tenth Avenue Freeze Out," "Badlands," "The River" and "Glory Days."

The release will come just weeks after Springsteen and the E Street Band return to the road. The latest leg of their tour is set to kick off March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Here is the track list for Best of Bruce Springsteen:

"Growin' Up"

"Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)"

"Born To Run"

"Thunder Road"

"Badlands"

"Hungry Heart"

"Atlantic City"

"Dancing in the Dark"

"Born in the U.S.A"

"Brilliant Disguise"

"Human Touch"

"Streets of Philadelphia"

"The Ghost of Tom Joad"

"Secret Garden"

"The Rising"

"Girls In Their Summer Clothes"

"Hello Sunshine"

"Letter To You"

