'Becoming Led Zeppelin' documentary to open in IMAX in February

A long in the works Led Zeppelin documentary is finally set to hit theaters.

The film, Becoming Led Zeppelin will open exclusively in IMAX theaters on Feb. 7, with a one night only early access screening to take place Feb. 5 in 18 markets, including New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston.

Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film fans have been waiting for for a long time. In fact, it first premiered as a work-in-progress at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Sony Pictures Classics acquired the rights to the completed film in May.

The movie, described as a “hybrid docu-concert film,” is the first officially sanctioned documentary about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.

As for why it took so long to complete, it seems the filmmakers had a hard time finding early footage of the band, and had to search for material to use for the project.

“We spent five years flying back and forth across the Atlantic scouring attics and basements in pursuit of rare and unseen film footage, photographs and music recordings,” writer/producer Allison McGourty explains. “Then we transferred each piece of media with custom techniques, so that in IMAX, these 55-year-old clips and music would look and sound like they came out of the lab yesterday.”

Director Bernard MacMahon adds, “The cinematic power of IMAX paired with the film’s authentic sound creates an immersive and transportive viewing experience letting audiences feel like they are there, in the venues with the band.”

Tickets for Becoming Led Zeppelin are on sale now.

