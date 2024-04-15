The Beatles teasing new collaboration with Disney+

The Beatles and Disney+ appear to be teasing another project.

A post shared on The Beatles' Instagram features four white boxes, spaced out in similar fashion to the cover of the band's 1970 album, Let It Be. On top of the boxes are the words "At Last…," with The Beatles and Disney+ logos at the bottom.

The post's caption reads, “There will be an answer," another Beatles reference, this time to the song "Let it Be."

While there's no other information provided in the post, some fans have offered up guesses as to what's being teased, with more than one thinking it may mean a reissue of the 1970 Let It Be documentary.

“Is this the Let It Be movie?” one person commented, with another adding, “Please tell me it's the original movie PLEASE ????”

Whatever it is, it will be the second big collaboration between The Beatles and Disney+. In 2021, the streaming service debuted the docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which was directed by Peter Jackson and used footage from the original Let It Be documentary. The series went on to win five Primetime Emmys.

