The Beatles tease fans with cassette tape; is final song coming?

By Jill Lances

Looks like The Beatles are teasing fans with some news.

The legendary band's website and social media accounts shared a new post Wednesday, October 25, featuring an orange and white cassette tape that appears to be playing, with "Type I (Normal) Position" written at the bottom and other details blurred out.

Speculation is The Beatles are teasing their long-awaited final song, which Paul McCartney first revealed during an interview back in June.

At the time, he said artificial intelligence was used to "extricate" John Lennon's voice from an old demo for "the last Beatles record." He later clarified his comments, insisting, "nothing has been artificially or synthetically created."

