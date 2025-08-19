The Beatles tease fans with new ‘1, 2, 3, 4’ posts

Looks like The Beatles have some news to share.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers appear to be teasing some upcoming news with various posts on social media and their website.

On Instagram they posted pictures of the numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4, each featuring images associated with the band. On X they posted a video with audio of a countdown and screaming fans as images of the band members are shown with the same numbers flashing in front of them.

Both posts include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison tags, as well as a link to the band's website, which features what appears to be the back of a canvas frame, with the numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4. There's also a place for fans to sign up for the latest Beatles news.

As for what The Beatles may be teasing, speculation in the social media comments seems to be focused on a possible fourth installment in the band's Anthology series.

The Beatles released their original Anthology album, titled Anthology 1, in 1995, featuring rarities, outtakes and live performances from early in their career. It also included the new song "Free as a Bird," which at the time was the first new Beatles song in 25 years. The song incorporated an old demo recorded by John Lennon with new music recorded by McCartney, Starr and Harrison.

The original release was followed by Anthology 2 and Anthology 3, which covered later years of the band's career. Both came out in 1996, with Anthology 2 also featuring a new song, "Real Love."

All three Anthology albums topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

