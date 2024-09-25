The Beatles team with alice + olivia for new capsule collection

By Jill Lances
Fans of The Beatles will soon be able to show off their love of the band with their fashion choices.
On Nov. 14, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet will launch a new capsule collection with the legendary band, featuring artwork from the band’s career.
The fashion brand previously teamed with The Beatles in 2018. This new limited-edition collection, alice + olivia x The Beatles, features 17 pieces, including dresses, tops, cardigans, and vegan leather and varsity jackets, ranging in price from $250 to $1,995. Some of the offerings are updates from the 2018 collection.
Items in the latest collection include a sequin skirt embellished with the lyric “All You Need Is Love,” and a sequin dress with “Come Together” on it. There’s a white and black cardigan dress, also with “All You Need is Love,” and a vegan leather jacket filled with Beatles-related patches.
The collection, created in celebration of the 60th anniversary of The Beatles coming to America, will be available in a variety of stores, including alice + olivia, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!