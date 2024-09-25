The Beatles team with alice + olivia for new capsule collection

Fans of The Beatles will soon be able to show off their love of the band with their fashion choices.

On Nov. 14, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet will launch a new capsule collection with the legendary band, featuring artwork from the band’s career.

The fashion brand previously teamed with The Beatles in 2018. This new limited-edition collection, alice + olivia x The Beatles, features 17 pieces, including dresses, tops, cardigans, and vegan leather and varsity jackets, ranging in price from $250 to $1,995. Some of the offerings are updates from the 2018 collection.

Items in the latest collection include a sequin skirt embellished with the lyric “All You Need Is Love,” and a sequin dress with “Come Together” on it. There’s a white and black cardigan dress, also with “All You Need is Love,” and a vegan leather jacket filled with Beatles-related patches.

The collection, created in celebration of the 60th anniversary of The Beatles coming to America, will be available in a variety of stores, including alice + olivia, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s.

