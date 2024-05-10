The Beatles release new music video for “Let It Be”

To coincide with The Beatles documentary Let It Be streaming on Disney+, a new music video for the title track has just been released.
Let It Be recently premiered on Disney+, marking the first time the documentary has been seen publicly in more than 50 years. The original film was released in April 1970, one month after the band officially broke up.
Footage from the film was used in Peter Jackson's 2021 Emmy-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which also aired on Disney+.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.