The Beatles join audio platform Yoto

ABC

By Jill Lances

If you've been dying to get your children to appreciate The Beatles, now's your chance. The legendary band's music has been added to the audio platform Yoto, which is aimed at children.

Three new Yoto cards of music from The Beatles and Paul McCartney are now available. Two of them feature music from The Beatles' 1962-1966 (The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (The Blue Album), including "Love Me Do," "Can't Buy Me Love" and "I Want To Hold Your Hand" from Red and "Penny Lane," "All You Need Is Love," "Hey Jude" and "Let It Be" from Blue.

The third, titled Paul McCartney: Say Hello to Paul McCartney, features a McCartney curated collection, including the themes to Paul's children's books, Hey Grandude and Hey Nandude.

All three cards are available now for $14.99 each.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!