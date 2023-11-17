The Beatles denied 16th UK #1 by Taylor Swift

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

By Jill Lances

The Beatles have been denied another #1. While early tracking suggested the legendary rockers' remaster of 1967-1970 (The Blue Album) would land at #1 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart, it turns out they were no match for Taylor Swift.

Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) wound up at #1 for a third week, with The Blue Album settling for #2 and 1962-1966 (The Red Album) coming in at #3. Interestingly, when both albums were initially released in 1973, they peaked at these same positions.

Had The Beatles topped the chart, it would have been their 16th #1. Instead, they’ll just have to settle for maintaining their record of the most #1 albums in the U.K., with 15.

Meanwhile, The Beatles' box set of both albums, which was initially expected to debut at #9, is at #33.

