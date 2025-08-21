The Beatles celebrate 'Anthology' series with new documentary, music and print releases

The Beatles have finally shared the big news they've been teasing on social media. The legendary group is revisiting their multimedia Anthology project with reissues of the Anthology documentary series, music and book.

The original eight-part Anthology documentary aired on ABC in 1995 and featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr telling their own stories. The documentary has now been expanded to nine installments; the original episodes have been restored and remastered by Apple Corps with the help of Peter Jackson's WingNut Films and Park Road Post teams, while Giles Martin is responsible for new audio mixes of most of the music. It will debut Nov. 26 on Disney+.

The music of Anthology is also being revisited with the Nov. 21 release of The Beatles Anthology music collection. The original Anthology albums consisted of three double albums, all of which have now been remastered by Martin. In addition, the new collection will include a fourth installment, Anthology 4, featuring 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings, and other rare recordings.

The collection also includes "Free as a Bird," which was part of Anthology 1, and "Real Love," which was part of Anthology 2. Both tracks, which at the time were the first new songs from The Beatles in 25 years, have been remixed by original producer Jeff Lynne. The new set also includes the band's 2023 release, "Now and Then."

The remixed version of "Free as a Bird" is out now, along with a fully restored version of its music video.

The Beatles Anthology music collection will be released digitally and as a 12-LP and eight-CD collection, and is available for preorder now.

Finally, a 25th anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book will be released Oct. 14. The book has the band sharing memories of their musical journey and features more than 1,300 photos, documents, artwork and memorabilia. It is available for preorder now.

