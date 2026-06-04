The Beatles and Apple Corps officially recognize Global Beatles Day

The Beatles’ message of “All You Need is Love” will once again be celebrated June 25 on Global Beatles Day, and this year it's gotten the official support of The Beatles.

The fan initiative was launched in 2009 by lifelong fan Faith Cohen. It celebrates the anniversary of the legendary band's 1967 live performance of "All You Need is Love" on the BBC's Our World special, which marked the first international satellite television broadcast of the song.

Apple Corps Ltd, the company founded by The Beatles, has now officially recognized the fan celebration. To mark the occasion, on June 25 it will release a colorized version of the Our World performance to YouTube for the first time.

“More than ever, the message of The Beatles, and of ‘All You Need Is Love’ speaks to something vital for community, connection, and the power of bringing people together,” Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene wrote in a recent letter to Cohen. “That is what makes Global Beatles Day so special. It asks nothing more than for people, wherever they are, to stop, listen, and share a little joy.”

Fans can sign up to take part in Global Beatles Day. More info can be found at GlobalBeatlesDay.com.

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