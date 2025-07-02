'Beat Live' album to be released in September

InsideOut Music
By Jill Lances

After headlining 65 North American tour dates in 2024, former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, guitar great Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey are set to release a live album of their Beat tour.

The tour, which also hit Mexico and South America in 2025, had the four artists celebrating the '80s-era music of King Crimson, reinterpreting three of the band's albums – 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1984's Three of a Perfect Pair – which were also the first three to feature Belew and Levin.

The live album captures the Beat performance at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles. You can watch video of the performance of the song "Neal and Jack and Me" streaming on YouTube.

Beat Live will be released Sept. 26 as a three-LP set, a two-CD/Blu-ray set, and a limited collector's edition that adds a bonus CD and 36-page art book to the two-CD/Blu-ray edition.

The next live Beat concert will be a record release show, Sept. 1 at Tokyo's famed Budokan venue.

