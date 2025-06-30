The Beach Boys to perform on 'A Capitol Fourth'; return to the 'Billboard' 200 top 40

The Beach Boys will be spending July Fourth in Washington, D.C.

Mike Love and the band are booked to play A Capitol Fourth, the annual PBS special celebrating Independence Day.

The celebration will air July 4 at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a telecast of the fireworks live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The program will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and will also feature performances by The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, country stars Josh Turner and LOCASH, Yolanda Adams and others. There will also be a special tribute in honor of the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, as well as tributes for World War II heroes and first responders.

And speaking of The Beach Boys, following the news of Brian Wilson's death on June 11 at age 82, music fans have been revisiting the band's catalog.

Billboard reports that for the first time in over a decade, The Beach Boys have returned to the top 40 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Their 2003 compilation, Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys, climbed to #14.

The last time The Beach Boys were in the top 40 was with their 29th studio album, That's Why God Made Radio, which was released in 2012 and got as high as #3. It was the last album to feature Wilson.

