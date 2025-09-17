The Beach Boys, John Lennon, Elton John & more featured in new Christmas singles box set

Christmas Holiday Singles Box/(UMe)
By Jill Lances
Holiday classics from The Beach BoysElton JohnJohn Lennon and Paul McCartney will be featured in a new Christmas-themed box set.

The Christmas Holiday Singles Box will include 14 7-inch colored vinyl singles, featuring 28 songs. Each single features a holiday classic on the A-side, paired with another festive tune from the same artist on the B-side.

Holiday staples featured in the set include The Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick”/“Old Lang Syne"; Elton’s “Step Into Christmas”/“Ho Ho Ho (Who’d Be a Turkey at Christmas)"; Lennon, Yoko Ono and The Plastic Ono Band’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”/“Listen the Snow Is Falling”; and McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime”/“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reggae.”
The set also includes Christmas classics from Brenda LeeThe Jackson 5Nat King ColeDean Martin, Bobby HelmsBing Crosby and more.

The Christmas Holiday Singles Box, dropping Oct. 31, will be housed in a red and white candy cane-inspired carrying case. It is available for preorder now.

