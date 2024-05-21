The Beach Boys bringing their Endless Summer to Las Vegas

The band has announced dates for an exclusive engagement of their Endless Summer tour at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort. Shows are set to take place September 4, 6 and 7.
The news comes just days ahead of a new Beach Boys documentary, The Beach Boys, debuting Friday on Disney+. The official soundtrack for the film will be available to stream on the same day.
The Beach Boys are also currently on a U.S. tour and are set to play Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at thebeachboys.com.
