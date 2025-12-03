BBC picks up series about The Beatles’ Hamburg days

English rock band the Beatles at the BBC television studios in London before leaving for a concert tour of Germany, and afterwards Japan, 16th June 1966. From left to right, they are Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

As if four upcoming Beatles biopics aren't enough, the BBC is ready to give fans more.

The network has picked up a new drama series, Hamburg Days, which will focus on The Beatles' early days as a band. The six-part series, based on the autobiography by German artist and musician Klaus Voormann, is set in the '60s when Voormann and photographer Astrid Kirchherr meet a young Liverpool rock band, who are playing in the clubs of Hamburg's St. Pauli's red-light district.

“Together, they help spark a transformation that turns a scrappy group of teenagers into the greatest music phenomenon the world has ever known: The Beatles,” reads the series description.

"Hamburg Days is the fascinating story of how, in the space of two short years, a raw young band from Liverpool honed their music skills in Hamburg, before returning home to become an overnight worldwide success," says Sue Deeks, head of scripted pre-buy acquisitions at the BBC. "It is an incredible story, accompanied (of course) by an amazing soundtrack!"

Voormann will serve as a consultant on the series. Casting on the project has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

