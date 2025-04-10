BBC to air documentary celebrating 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen’s first UK tour

The 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen's first U.K. tour will be celebrated with some special Springsteen programming on the BBC, including a new documentary.

When Bruce Springsteen Came To Britain is a one-hour doc that will feature a new interview with The Boss talking about his first U.K. show: a sold-out concert at the Hammersmith Odeon in November 1975 promoting his album Born to Run. In the interview he shares previously unheard stories about the tour, including how disappointed he was with his own performance at that first show.

“(After the show) ... I went to a party that was supposed to celebrate my triumph, but I felt I’d been terrible and so I was embarrassed to even go in,” he says. “I had PTSD from the first Hammersmith show!”

The doc will also cover Springsteen's 1985 Born in the USA tour, which was the first time he played huge outdoor venues, and continues on to his most recent U.K. tour in 2024.

In addition to Springsteen, the doc will feature new interviews from E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Bruce's manager Jon Landau and others.

So far no exact date for the Springsteen programming has been announced.

The doc comes as Springsteen and the E Street Band are getting ready to launch a new U.K. and European tour. The trek kicks off with a three-night stand in Manchester, May 14, May 17 and May 20. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

