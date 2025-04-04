Barry Keoghan’s 'Saltburn' co-star thinks he’ll make a ‘fantastic’ Ringo Starr

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon
By Jill Lances

It was recently confirmed that Barry Keoghan will be playing Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes' four films about The Beatles and the actor's Saltburn co-star Richard E. Grant thinks he'll be great in the role.

Grant was asked about Keoghan's casting while appearing on the BBC's The One Show, and he had nothing but praise for the 32-year-old actor.

"He’s an extraordinary actor. He’s unlike anybody else I’ve ever, ever worked with before, so completely untrained, instinctive and brilliant,” said Grant. “I think he’ll be a fantastic Ringo Starr."

Mendes' films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event,  are expected to hit theaters in April 2028. In addition to Keoghan, Harris Dickinson has been cast to play John Lennon, with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn playing George Harrison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

