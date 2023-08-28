August 28, 1993: Billy Joel hits #1 with 'River of Dreams'

On This Day, August 28, 1993…

Billy Joel hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart with River of Dreams, his final pop/rock record.

The album, with a cover painted by Joel's then-wife Christie Brinkley, was Billy's fourth #1 and spent three weeks on top of the chart.

The album's title track went on to become a top five hit, Joel's last on the Billboard Hot 100. The record also featured "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)," which he wrote as a tribute to his daughter, Alexa Ray.

