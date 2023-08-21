Audio platform Yoto removes Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” from 'Greatest Hits' album

Queen's Greatest Hits album is short one hit on the audio platform Yoto, which is aimed at children.

While 16 tracks from the album are available, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust” and “We Will Rock You,” the band’s 1978 classic “Fat Bottomed Girls” is nowhere on the site.

"Fat Bottomed Girls" does contain some raunchy lyrics, which some parents may not want kids to hear, including, "Left alone with big fat Fanny/ She was such a naughty nanny/ Hey, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me."

In addition to the removal of “Fat Bottomed Girls,” the album comes with a warning for parents, which reads, “Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs.” It suggests parental discretion before playing them for young children.

So far, Queen has not directly commented on the song's removal, although a rep did tell Entertainment Weekly that the band did OK the song's removal.

And apparently parents seem to be eager to let their kids appreciate the music of Queen. Yoto tells the mag the album is its “biggest ever music launch and one of our fastest ever selling cards."

