Atlanta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Atlanta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 74 °F on Friday, while the low is 43 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 49 °F, low of 46 °F (93% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (22 mm of rain)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 71 °F, low of 43 °F (28% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:53 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 73 °F, low of 50 °F (35% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 63 °F, low of 54 °F (95% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 74 °F, low of 56 °F (77% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 68 °F, low of 61 °F (93% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 74 °F, low of 58 °F (22% humidity)

- Fair with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM