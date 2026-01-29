ASIA releases live performance of ‘Only Time Will Tell’

ASIA has released a live performance video for their top-20 hit "Only Time Will Tell," taken from their upcoming live album, ASIA – Live in England, arriving on March 13.

"'Only Time Will Tell' has always been a favorite to play live, as each member has a distinctive part to play," says ASIA founding member Geoff Downes.

ASIA – Live in England was recorded in April during the first night of ASIA's three-night stand at Trading Boundaries in Sussex, England. In addition to Downes, the band now consists of drummer Virgil Donati, guitarist John Mitchell, and vocalist and bassist Harry Whitley.

Asia – Live in England is now available for preorder.

"Only Time Will Tell" was the second single off ASIA's self-titled debut album, which was released in 1982. It peaked at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album reached #1 in the U.S. and also included lead single “Heat of the Moment,” which peaked at #4.

