Are The Rolling Stones teasing a new album?

Are The Rolling Stones dropping hints that a new album is on the way? Well, that's the speculation on social media after fans caught wind of a cryptic newspaper ad in the British paper the Hackney Gazette for something called Hackney Diamonds.

Billed as “specialists in glass repair,” the ad notes that Hackney Diamonds is “opening September 2023," with the “I” in Diamonds dotted with the Stones’ signature lips logo. The ad also quotes several Rolling Stones song titles in its promotion.

“Our friendly team promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter we’ll fix your shattered windows,” reads the ad, referring to Stones songs “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Shattered.”

There's also a Hackney Diamonds website, run by Universal Music, with the same ad, asking fans to "register your interest."

So far, the Stones are staying mum regarding the speculation, but fans are convinced it's all leading to a new album. Fans have been anxiously awaiting album news since Keith Richards said back in January that new Rolling Stones music was "on its way."

