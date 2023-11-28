Apple TV+ releases trailer for new docuseries, 'John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial'

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for their upcoming three-part documentary John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial, which will debut December 6.

The series, narrated by 24 star Kiefer Sutherland, aims to shed new light on the murder of The Beatles legend, using exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos.

Among those interviewed in the series are Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who witnessed Lennon being shot, Jay Hastings, who was a doorman at Lennon's apartment, The Dakota, Chapman's defense lawyer David Suggs and more.

Lennon was shot by Mark David Chapman outside The Dakota on December 8, 1980. Chapman pled guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison. He became eligible for parole in 2000 but still remains in jail.

