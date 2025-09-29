Appetite for illustration: Axl Rose announces graphic novel series

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Axl Rose is launching his own graphic novel series.

Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction was created by the Guns N' Roses frontman and Nathan Yocum, co-founder of Sumerian Comics, which is publishing the series.

"Set in a neon-drenched Paradise City where humans and robots are meant to co-exist, Appetite for Destruction follows Axl Rose, a half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes, and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer," reads the book description. "When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Axl's search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, one that could decide the fate of humanity itself."

"Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction is a raw, neon-noir fever dream, part rock anthem, part cyberpunk prophecy," Yocum says. "Axl and I built a world where rebellion isn't just attitude, it's survival. It's Axl like you've never seen him before, on the front lines of a battle for humanity's future."

Preorders are open now via SumerianComics.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.