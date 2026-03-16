Appetite for acceleration: Guns N' Roses playing show ahead of F1 Miami Grand Prix

Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 06, 2023 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Guns N' Roses are hopping off the "Nightrain" and picking up a different mode of transportation for an upcoming show.

The "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers will be playing the official Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kickoff concert, taking place April 30 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Members of GN'R's Nightrain fan club will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit GunsNRoses.com.

The F1 Miami Grand Prix takes place May 1-3.

GN'R will play a previously announced show at the Hard Rock Live on May 5 before headlining the Welcome to Rockville festival on May 7 in Daytona Beach. They'll launch a full U.S. tour in July.

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