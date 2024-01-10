Annual Beatles fan celebration set for February in New York

ABC

By Jill Lances

The annual Beatles fan celebration will be happening in New York this year, with the location chosen to help mark a very special anniversary for the band.

The three-day Fest For Beatles Fans is set to take place February 9-11 at the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a fitting location considering it was 60 years ago in February that The Beatles first came to America, landing at JFK to a crowd of thousands of screaming fans.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the fest, and fans who attend will experience a Beatles marketplace, Beatles museum, an art gallery, an auction of rare items, performances and more.

There will also be several special guests, including Micky Dolenz of The MonkeesWings guitarist Laurence JuberGary Evans, son of Beatles' roadie Mal EvansJenny Boyd, sister of Pattie Boyd and former sister-in-law of George Harrison; and Angie and Ruth McCartneyPaul McCartney's stepmother and stepsister.

More details on the festival can be found at thefest.com.

