Annual Beatles fan celebration set for February in New York

The annual Beatles fan celebration will be happening in New York this year, with the location chosen to help mark a very special anniversary for the band.

The three-day Fest For Beatles Fans is set to take place February 9-11 at the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a fitting location considering it was 60 years ago in February that The Beatles first came to America, landing at JFK to a crowd of thousands of screaming fans.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the fest, and fans who attend will experience a Beatles marketplace, Beatles museum, an art gallery, an auction of rare items, performances and more.

There will also be several special guests, including Micky Dolenz of The Monkees; Wings guitarist Laurence Juber; Gary Evans, son of Beatles' roadie Mal Evans; Jenny Boyd, sister of Pattie Boyd and former sister-in-law of George Harrison; and Angie and Ruth McCartney, Paul McCartney's stepmother and stepsister.

More details on the festival can be found at thefest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.